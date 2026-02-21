<p>Mangaluru: Health department officials conducted a raid and sealed an unauthorised blood testing laboratory operating in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vittal">Vittal</a> after irregularities were reported in its test results.</p><p>The action was following a complaint from Sharath Shetty, who had undergone a blood test at the clinic in Vittal. After noticing discrepancies in the lab report, he reportedly got the test done at another facility, which yielded differing results. It was also alleged that the report issued by the clinic did not bear an authorised signature. Based on these concerns, a complaint was submitted to the DHO seeking action against the institution.</p><p>Acting on the complaint, a joint inquiry was ordered involving the Bantwal Taluk Health Officer and the District Programme Implementation Officer, who also serves as the Bantwal Taluk Nodal Officer. The officials conducted a probe and submitted their report.</p>.Health inspection across Mangaluru laboratories reveals widespread violations.<p>Based on the findings, and as per the directions of the DHO, District Enforcement Officer Dr Deepa Prabhu and Taluk Health Officer D Ashok Kumar Rai, along with their team, inspected the clinic located at Badanaje in Vittal on Saturday. During the inspection, it was found that the clinic was operating without mandatory registration under the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments Act (KPMEA). The authorities immediately sealed the clinic for functioning without authorisation.</p><p>The DHO has warned that strict action will be taken under the KPMEA Act against any unauthorised medical establishments found operating in the district in the coming days. </p>