Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Untreated sewage, water stagnation caused fish deaths near Mangaluru

During an inspection conducted the same day, officials observed sewage flowing through the storm water drain into the backwaters.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 04:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 March 2026, 04:23 IST
Karnataka NewsMangaluruFish

Follow us on :

Follow Us