<p>Udupi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sewage-treatment-plants">sewage treatment plant</a> (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/stp">STP</a>) at Nittoor came under severe scrutiny on Friday morning after Justice B Veerappa, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/karnataka-india">Karnataka</a> Upa Lokayukta, conducted an spot inspection and expressed strong dissatisfaction with its functioning. This was despite the civic authorities spending close to Rs 3 lakh every month on the plant's maintenance.</p><p>Justice Veerappa was particularly disturbed to see the dark, foul-smelling water being released from the facility even after it had reportedly passed through six levels of treatment. </p><p>Terming the situation extremely serious, he described the condition of the plant as unacceptable and ordered that a negligence case be filed against Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kspcb">KSPCB</a>) official Keerthi Kumar for failing in his duties.</p><p>The STP, which became operational in 2010 under the Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation, is slated for a major upgrade costing approximately Rs 30 crore. </p><p>Although the required funds have already been approved, the actual upgradation work is yet to begin. Officials from the City Municipal Council stated that preliminary activities were underway, but vague responses and contradictory information from different departments further aggravated the Upa Lokayukta.</p><p>Raising alarm over the release of inadequately treated sewage into natural water bodies and eventually the sea, Justice Veerappa remarked that such negligence was tantamount to slowly poisoning the public. </p><p>He observed that inspections had been carried out at sewage treatment plants across nearly 18 districts, but nowhere had he encountered water of such visibly poor quality as seen in Udupi.</p><p>While proceeding towards Malpe, the Upa Lokayukta also reviewed the living conditions of residents affected by pollution in the Indrani rivulet. Indira, a resident of the area, shared that groundwater had become unusable for several years.</p><p>"Earlier, we could use well water for all purposes, including bathing. Now the water is so polluted that even fish cannot survive due to chemical contamination," she lamented.</p><p>She further explained that the persistent stench has led to widespread respiratory issues among residents, including asthma and breathing difficulties. </p><p>"We depend entirely on piped drinking water supplied by the municipal authorities. In the evenings, the smell becomes unbearable, forcing us to shut our doors," she said.</p><p>Taking serious note of these accounts, Justice Veerappa cautioned officials that continued neglect and administrative indifference would invite strict action. </p><p>He reiterated that public health and environmental safety could not be compromised and confirmed that the inspection campaign would continue in the coming days.</p><p>The Upa Lokayukta also visited KSRTC bus stand for inspection. The outsourced women sanitation workers alleged that they are devoid of ESI facilities. To which, he directed concerned to issue ESI cards. </p>