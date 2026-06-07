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Vacancies of MBBS doctors in Karnataka will be filled by recruiting on contract basis: U T Khader

It is not the Minister alone who should pay surprise visits, even DHOs, Taluk health officers should also conduct regular inspections, he added.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 09:42 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 09:42 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMangaluruMBBSvacancies

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