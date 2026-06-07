Vacancies of MBBS doctors in Karnataka will be filled by recruiting on contract basis: U T Khader

<p>Mangaluru: Minister for Health and Family Welfare U T Khader said that there is a shortage of 900 MBBS doctors in the state. Steps will be taken to fill the vacancies on a contract basis. </p><p>Speaking during his maiden visit to Dakshina Kannada after assuming office as Health Minister on Sunday, he said "those MBBS graduates who wish to serve on contract basis can approach the respective District Health Officers (DHOs) and submit their applications. Following which, the appointment proposals will be forwarded to the DC for approval and appointment orders will be issued within a week." </p><p>"If any DHO fails to act on such applications, strict action, including suspension will be taken," he said. MBBS doctors on contract basis will be paid a monthly salary of Rs 60,000. </p>.Karnataka health department recruits doctors, technicians to tackle shortage.<p>The Minister said that his priority is to improve the government hospitals and ensure that people get all the health related facilities. </p><p>To a query on his visit to a government hospital in the night after assuming office of the Minister, he said "we come to know the real problems, its functioning when we visit hospitals during late hours. We get to know whether doctors and paramedical staff assigned night shifts are functioning and whether cleanliness is maintained. Any shortcomings in the system will be rectified." </p><p>It is not the Minister alone who should pay surprise visits, even DHOs, Taluk health officers should also conduct regular inspections, he added. </p><p>On the concerns over tie up between government hospitals and private medical colleges, the minister said such partnerships help in strengthening healthcare services. Citing the example of Community Health Centre in Ullal (CHC), he said tie-ups with a medical college have ensured availability of specialist doctors, technicians for X Ray, scanning facilities and also helped in introducing services such as dialysis. "Our aim is to ensure that people get free and quality treatment," he said.</p>.Health emergency operations centre to assist in pandemic-like situations across Karnataka.<p>"With the blessings of the people, I have been given the responsibility of the Health Department. For the past three years, I have served as the Legislative Assembly Speaker. I will try to understand the problems at the grassroots level and serve people by keeping their health and well-being in mind." </p><p>To a query on disgruntlement over portfolio allocations by ministers and failure to get a cabinet berth for Zameer Ahmed Khan, he said the party recognises its leaders. The cabinet expansion will occur in the future. It is the High Command who will decide." </p><p>Earlier in the day, Minister Khader was accorded a warm welcome at Mangaluru international airport during his maiden visit to the district after taking charge as the Minister. He later visited the Ullal Syed Madani Dargah, Ullal Sri Bhagavathi Kshetra and St Sebastian Church at Thokkottu, Kudroli Gokarnanatha Temple seeking blessings and praying for peace, harmony, development and unity in the state</p>