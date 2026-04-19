<p>Mangaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vishwa-hindu-parishad">Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP)</a> national organising secretary Milind Parande has demanded that the Centre and state governments bring in stringent laws to protect cattle and prevent forced religious conversions and "<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/love-jihad">love jihad</a>."</p>.<p>Speaking to mediapersons after participating in the two-day South Zone Bajrang Dal coordinators’ conference at Sanghanikethana in Mangaluru on Sunday, Parande said <a href="https://ww.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> shares its borders with <a href="https://ww.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> and <a href="https://ww.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a>. He alleged that Kerala has not ratified a cow protection law in its Assembly and claimed that, as a result, illegal transportation of cattle takes place.</p>.<p>He said the Bajrang Dal has demanded strict implementation of the Anti-Cow Slaughter Act, 2020 in Karnataka. The state government should identify smuggling routes and increase checkpoints to prevent transportation of cattle. Along with confiscating vehicles and arresting drivers involved in illegal transportation, vehicle owners should also face action, he demanded.</p>.<p>The meeting also raised concerns over alleged incidents of love jihad and referred to an incident at IT major TCS in Nashik, where an HR head has been accused of religious conversion. He claimed that not only men but also women were allegedly involved in such incidents. He further said that if community leaders fail to address these issues, it may lead to increased suspicion toward the community.</p>.<p>In the backdrop of the TCS incident, the VHP has decided to meet various industry associations across the country to discuss measures to prevent similar incidents. </p>.Don’t approve Hate Speech Bill, VHP urges Governor.<p>He said there should be an effective grievance redressal system to address complaints from employees. “We intend to address concerns about workplaces where HR heads might be systematically favouring certain groups, leading to complaints that are often ignored,” he said.</p>.<p>He said the Central government has introduced provisions under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) to monitor organisations receiving foreign funds allegedly used for religious conversions. He added that Bajrang Dal is committed to increasing its efforts in areas where the Hindu community faces such threats.</p>.<p>Parande said a few states in the country have already enacted anti-conversion laws. “We demand all states to bring in strict laws to prevent it,” he said.</p>.<p>He said the conference witnessed participation from Bajrang Dal workers across South Karnataka and discussed the need to expand the organisation’s activities in the current circumstances. Bajrang Dal has planned activities related to service programmes, cow protection, and efforts against drug addiction and smuggling.</p>.<p>The Bajrang Dal has also launched a new initiative aimed at promoting a drug-free India. He said drug addiction is a major threat to youth across the country and claimed that drugs are smuggled in large quantities across India’s extensive sea and land borders.</p>.<p>He said the Central government has launched initiatives against drug abuse, and several spiritual organisations have joined the cause. In the past two to three months, the youth wings of Vishwa Hindu Parishad—Bajrang Dal and Durga Vahini—have conducted over 6,000 programmes across India, with lakhs of youth participating and pledging to stay away from drugs.</p>.<p>He added that in November, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal will launch a nationwide membership drive with a target of enrolling one crore members. During the previous drive, they enrolled 72 lakh members. </p>