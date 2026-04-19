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VHP leader seeks stricter anti-conversion, cow protection laws; flags ‘love jihad’ concerns

The Bajrang Dal has also launched a new initiative aimed at promoting a drug-free India.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 12:10 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 12:10 IST
India NewsIndia PoliticsVHPCow Protection

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