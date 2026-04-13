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Wild elephant rescued from dry well in Mangaluru

After nearly six hours of efforts, the elephant was successfully rescued and driven back into the forest.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 16:14 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 16:14 IST
India NewsRescueMangaluruforest departmentWild Elephant

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