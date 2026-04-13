<p>Mangaluru: A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/wild-elephant">wild elephant</a> that had fallen into a dry well at Kalcharpe near Peraje in Sullia taluk was successfully rescued by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/forest-department">Forest Department</a> after a six-hour long rescue operation on Monday.</p>.<p>The male elephant, estimated to be around 20 years old, fell into the well located in the middle of an areca plantation owned by one Damayanthi on Sunday night at around 11.30 pm. Local residents after discovering the elephant in the dry well informed the Forest Department.</p>.<p>Forest officials rushed to the spot and began the rescue operation on Monday morning. After nearly six hours of efforts, the elephant was successfully rescued and driven back into the forest.</p>.Elephant calf falls into 20-foot well in Karnataka; rescue underway.<p>Using a Hitachi excavator, one side of the well was dug and a passage was created. The elephant managed to climb out through this path.</p>.<p>As it came out trumpeting loudly, it ran towards the lower part of the plantation, triggering panic among the residents. Forest personnel later used firecrackers to drive the elephant further away. The elephant wandered in the lower area and eventually walked towards the Poomale forest.</p>.<p>The rescue operation was conducted under the supervision of senior Forest Department officials including CCF Karikalan, DFO Anthony S Mariyappa, ACFs Prashanth Pai and Subbayya Naik (Puttur), Range Forest Officers Kiran (Puttur) and Vimal Babu. Police personnel and fire service teams also assisted in the operation.</p>