<p>Udupi: A young woman was allegedly assaulted with a cement stone and robbed of her gold chain by unidentified persons at a rented accommodation in Shanthinagar in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/author/manipal">Manipal</a>.</p><p>According to the complaint filed by Megha Manjunath Gowda of Kumta, she had been staying in a rented room along with her three friends — Nagarathna, Gagana and Yogitha alias Yogishwari.</p><p>Megha stated that she, along with Nagarathna and Gagana, had left for night shift duty at around 4 pm on May 12 at a binding press in industrial area in Manipal. After completing their work, they returned to the room at about 7:15 am on Wednesday and found the door partially open.</p>.Woman out on evening walk robbed of gold chain at knifepoint in Bengaluru's Machohalli. <p>When they pushed open the door, they found Yogitha lying unconscious on the floor inside the room. Broken pieces of cement stone were found beside her. She had sustained severe head injuries and was bleeding from the head. Her gold chain was also missing.</p><p>The injured woman was immediately shifted in an autorickshaw to a private hospital where she was admitted for treatment. </p><p>Police said that unidentified persons are suspected to have entered the room between 6 pm on May 12 and 7:15 am on May 13, assaulted Yogitha with a cement stone with an alleged intention to murder her, and robbed her of an approximately eight-gram gold chain worth around Rs 80,000.</p><p>A case has been registered at Manipal Police Station under Sections 109 and 309(4) of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bharatiya-nyaya-sanhita">Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita</a> (BNS). </p>