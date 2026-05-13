Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Woman assaulted and robbed at rented accommodation in Manipal

A case has been registered at Manipal Police Station under Sections 109 and 309(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 17:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 May 2026, 17:13 IST
Karnataka NewsMangaluruUdupi

Follow us on :

Follow Us