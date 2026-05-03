<p>Mangaluru: A 44-year-old woman from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru</a> has fallen victim to an online parcel scam, losing a total of Rs 6.84 lakh to fraudsters posing as international courier agents.</p><p>According to the complaint, the woman’s husband is employed in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dubai">Dubai</a> and frequently sends parcels containing household items. </p><p>On April 21, while she was at home, she received a WhatsApp call from an international number. The caller informed her that her husband had sent a parcel and instructed that it would be processed through a “FedEx cargo service.”</p>.Two arrested for siphoning diesel illegally from a tanker in Mangaluru.<p>On April 27, the caller contacted her again, claiming that the parcel contained valuables including gold, “London pounds,” a diamond watch, and a bag, with a total estimated value of Rs 5.5 crore, and that it had been shipped via air cargo.</p><p>The following day, April 28, she was asked to contact another number regarding delivery. When she called, she was told to pay Rs 1,10,500 as customs charges, which she transferred.</p><p>Later, the fraudsters again contacted her, claiming the parcel contained high-value items and demanded Rs 4,48,000 as GST charges. When she expressed reluctance, they agreed to accept half the amount, and she paid Rs 2,24,000.</p><p>She received another call stating that only half the GST had been paid and demanded the remaining Rs 2,24,000 along with Rs 30,000 as documentation charges. She deposited Rs 2,50,000 in cash.</p><p>The fraudsters again called, claiming that the parcel contained 1 lakh pounds and that Rs 3,80,000 was required to convert it into Indian currency. When she refused, they offered to process the conversion for Rs 1,00,000 and promised delivery of Rs 32 lakh by 7 pm the same day.</p><p>Trusting them, she transferred Rs 1,00,000. However, no parcel was delivered. Realising she had been cheated, the woman approached the police. In total, she lost Rs 6,84,500 in the scam. </p>