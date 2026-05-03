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Woman in Mangaluru duped of Rs 6.84 lakh in parcel scam

According to the complaint, the woman’s husband is employed in Dubai and frequently sends parcels containing household items.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 06:52 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 06:52 IST
Karnataka NewsscamManagaluru

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