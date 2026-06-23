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Woman loses Rs 3.5 lakh in online investment fraud

Based on the complaint, Hiriyadka Police have registered a case under Section 66 (D) of the Information Technology Act.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 07:44 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 07:44 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaCrimeMangaluruCyber crime

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