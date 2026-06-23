Woman loses Rs 3.5 lakh in online investment fraud

<p>Udupi: A woman from Hiriyadka in Udupi has reportedly lost Rs 3.5 lakh in an online investment scam after being lured by fraudsters promising high returns through a website.</p><p>According to the complaint filed by Sheelavathi, unidentified persons had contacted her around two months ago and persuaded her to invest money through the Stake JP website, claiming that she would receive substantial profits on her deposits.</p>.Mangaluru man loses Rs 4 lakh in fake online trading platform.<p>Trusting their assurances, the complainant opened the link provided by the accused and, over a period of time, deposited a total of Rs 4.02 lakh in multiple transactions. The fraudsters initially returned a small amount, apparently to gain her confidence.</p><p>However, when she later attempted to withdraw her investment and promised returns, the accused failed to make any further payments, causing her a loss of Rs 3.5 lakh.</p><p>Based on the complaint, Hiriyadka Police have registered a case under Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act. </p>