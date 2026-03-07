<p>Mangaluru: Karnataka State Commission for Women Chairperson Dr Nagalakshmi Chowdhary visited an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/acid-attack-victim">acid attack victim</a> undergoing treatment at Government Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru on Saturday and directed officials of the Women and Child Development Department to ensure that the victim receives all assistance from the government.</p><p>Speaking to mediapersons, she said that the 44-year-old woman was attacked with acid by her husband while he was in an inebriated condition. The woman has suffered 10 to 15 per cent burn injuries on her chest, chin and hands.</p><p>The victim will receive a monthly pension of Rs 10,000 and compensation depending on the extent of the burn injuries, she said.</p><p>The incident occurred on the night of February 28. As the victim was menstruating, she could not enter the house and had asked her husband to serve her dinner. When he failed to do so, she went to her brother-in-law’s house, had dinner there, returned home and slept on the verandah.</p>.Need some harsher approach in dealing with acid attack case: Supreme Court.<p>Later, when her husband switched on the light, she woke up and noticed a can of acid that had been brought for processing rubber sheets. Frightened, she again went to her brother-in-law’s house and informed them. When her nephew accompanied her back to the house, the accused husband had gone inside.</p><p>However, later that night, her husband Lingappa allegedly threw acid on her for having dinner at his brother’s house. Her relatives immediately rushed her to a clinic in Navoor and later to the taluk hospital in Belthangady. She was subsequently shifted to Government Wenlock Hospital in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru</a> for advanced treatment.</p><p>Dr Nagalakshmi Chowdhary also said that the mother of a student who was an acid attack victim in 2024 had to pledge her gold ornaments to pay for the victim’s fourth surgery. She said the government bears the cost of surgeries for acid attack victims.</p><p>“I have directed the District Health Officer and the Deputy Director of the Women and Child Development Department to ensure that the surgery expenses are reimbursed and that her fifth surgery, which will be conducted shortly, is borne by the government,” she said.</p>.Bengaluru woman alleges acid attack by in-laws over property dispute .<p>Earlier, during a grievance meeting, she noted that there is a shortage of nurses at Wenlock Hospital. She also pointed out that the Puttur Women’s Police Station is facing a staff shortage and asked officials to take steps to fill the vacancies.</p><p>She further directed officials to immediately resolve the shortage of drinking water at Mulki Lingappayya Kadu Bijapura Colony.</p><p>Complaints were also raised about the lack of ramps in some government offices, making it difficult for differently abled persons to access services. Although Zilla Panchayat CEO Narwade Vinayak Karbhari said new government buildings have facilities for the differently abled, complainants pointed out that two buildings lacked such provisions. The CEO assured that the issue would be examined and necessary steps taken. </p>