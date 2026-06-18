Yettinahole project: AAP flays Karnataka govt for not conducting downstream impact study

AAP criticises Karnataka government for failing to conduct downstream impact studies on the Yettinahole river diversion project.

Key points

• Project cost escalation The Yettinahole project's cost has surged from Rs 9,000 crore to Rs 16,000 crore, with estimates now exceeding Rs 23,000 crore due to an extended 15-year timeline.

• Downstream impact concerns Experts warn the unscientific project could severely damage biodiversity and reduce water inflow to the Netravathi river, risking water scarcity during peak demand.

• Government inaction The State has not conducted downstream impact studies or proposed alternative water sources despite warnings, while BJP MLAs have remained silent on the issue.

• Social media campaign AAP has launched a campaign urging influencers, students, and women to voice opposition to the project during an upcoming interaction with MP Captain Brijesh Chowta.