Yettinahole project: AAP flays Karnataka govt for not conducting downstream impact study

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AAP criticises Karnataka government for failing to conduct downstream impact studies on the Yettinahole river diversion project.
Key points
• Project cost escalation
The Yettinahole project's cost has surged from Rs 9,000 crore to Rs 16,000 crore, with estimates now exceeding Rs 23,000 crore due to an extended 15-year timeline.
• Downstream impact concerns
Experts warn the unscientific project could severely damage biodiversity and reduce water inflow to the Netravathi river, risking water scarcity during peak demand.
• Government inaction
The State has not conducted downstream impact studies or proposed alternative water sources despite warnings, while BJP MLAs have remained silent on the issue.
• Social media campaign
AAP has launched a campaign urging influencers, students, and women to voice opposition to the project during an upcoming interaction with MP Captain Brijesh Chowta.
• Comparison with Goa's success
AAP seeks to emulate Goa's success in halting the Mahadayi river project by conducting in-depth scientific studies on the Yettinahole project's risks.
Key statistics
Rs 9,000 crore
Initial project cost
Rs 16,000 crore
Current estimated project cost
15 years
Project completion delay
24.01 tmcft
Water volume to be diverted
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Published 18 June 2026, 04:44 IST