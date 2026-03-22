<p>Mangaluru: The Konaje police have arrested a 19-year-old youth involved in drug peddling and seized MDMA along with other materials from his possession.</p><p>Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy C H said the arrested is Mohammed Zakir, a resident of Kasaba Bengre. </p><p>Acting on credible information, a team of officers from the Konaje Police Station conducted a raid at a public place near Fiza Grounds, in Belma village of Ullal taluk on Sunday. </p><p>The accused was allegedly selling MDMA to customers, including college students. </p>.Mangaluru to host national senior classic powerlifting championship from March 24.<p>During the operation, the police arrested him and recovered 10.6 grams of MDMA valued at approximately Rs 1.06 lakh. In addition, a mobile phone, a weighing scale, a smoke tube, a syringe, a cigarette lighter, and a motorcycle without a number plate were also seized.</p><p>A case has been registered under Sections 8(c), 22(a), 22(b), and 22(c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Further investigation is underway. </p>