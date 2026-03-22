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Youth arrested for drug peddling in Mangaluru, MDMA worth Rs 1.06 lakh seized

The accused was allegedly selling MDMA to customers, including college students.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 12:39 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 12:39 IST
Karnataka NewsCrimeMangaluru

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