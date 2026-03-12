<p>Dharwad: Alphonso-quality <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangoes">mangoes</a> grown in the rich belts of Dharwad, Belagavi and parts of Haveri have enjoyed a strong market in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/middle-east">Middle East</a> for more than a decade.</p>.<p>Growers have been exporting the fruit to countries like Abu Dhabi, Iran, UAE, Kuwait and Iraq. However, with the mango season set to begin in the next fortnight, growers are facing uncertainty.</p>.<p>“For the past 10 years, we have been exporting mangoes from our Kelgeri mango orchards to Dubai, Iran and Kuwait, and to some European countries,” said Mallikarjun Hiremath, a grower from Yadwad. While quality checks are more rigorous in Europe, the process is comparatively easier in Gulf countries. This has enabled growers to export large quantities of mangoes to the region. Last season, over 300 metric tonnes was exported.</p>.Summer treat in store for mango lovers, farmers in Karnataka.<p>Although more than 30 varieties of mangoes are grown in the region, the Alphonso variety remains the most popular in global market.</p>.<p>“Every year, traders from Vasai and Surat visit in January and book the orchards. They get the fruits plucked, packed in boxes and export them to the Middle East through the Goa port. However, this time, after visiting the orchards, the traders have not returned to pay the advance or book the produce,” said Sharanappa Malipatil, another grower.</p>.<p>Dr Rajendra Poddar, honorary president of the Mango Growers’ Association, said the situation should be seen as an opportunity rather than a setback.</p>.<p>“The association has been exploring alternative international markets,” he said.</p>.<p>This year, efforts are being made to export Alphonso mangoes to the US, UK and Singapore. Talks are also underway with traders in Delhi and Vasai in Mumbai who are willing to purchase the fruit and export it to US and UK, Poddar added.</p>.<p>He said demand in the domestic market has increased due to lower yield this season.</p>