Mango prices drop despite late harvest and lower yield in Karnataka

<p>Mysuru: After a delay in harvest, the local markets are seeing a sudden influx of the king of fruits - mangoes - pulling down the rates from their early-season highs. Even though the authorities have claimed that the mango production has been affected by around 60 per cent across Karnataka, due to weather parameters, the mangoes are available at reasonable prices. </p><p>A few varieties of mangoes that were sold above Rs 200 per kg last month, have come down considerably and are being sold at Rs 100 to Rs 120 per kg, based on the size and quality of the fruit. </p>.Mysuru: Technology-driven innovations taken up to meet societal, industrial needs, says CFTRI director.<p>According to officials of the Horticulture department, there was a delay in harvesting mangoes due to extreme weather conditions this year. Harvesting has begun in all mango growing districts and due to heavy influx of the fruit, the prices have declined. </p><p>Besides, the war in West Asia has also hit the export of mangoes to countries like UAE, from Kolar, Chikkaballapur and Ramanagara districts. </p><p>Mangoes are grown on around 1.49 lakh hectares in Karnataka. The major mango growing areas are Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagar, Bengaluru rural and Tumakuru districts. These areas produce 60 per cent of the mango production of the state, while the remaining 40 per cent are from Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri, Koppal, and Gadag districts in North Karnataka. </p><p>According to Anasuya, a resident of Metagalli, Mysuru, the price of mangoes had come down at the Mango Mela this year, compared to last year. "Last year, there was a demand for Rasapuri mango and the prices also increased. But this year, Raspuri was available for just Rs 50 per kg. The price of the Badami variety has also come down. The Horticulture department had fixed the selling price," she said.</p><p>Manjunath Angadi, Joint Director for Horticulture, said, "Adverse weather conditions have affected the yield by around 40 per cent in Mysuru region. Due to the extreme weather conditions, mangoes are being harvested a little late this time. The prices have declined marginally as the produce has come up for sale at the same time in all districts". </p>.Bengaluru bakers give mangoes a fresh spin.<p>Vedamurthy, Managing Director, Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation, Bengaluru, said, “The price of mangoes soared last month due to fresh and limited arrival of fruits. This year, the harvesting was delayed due to weather parameters. The season has been postponed due to heat waves, soil moisture stress and prolonged cold. Unseasonal rains in January and February caused flower-shedding. The loss is estimated to be around 60 per cent, due to heat waves, moisture stress, hailstones and rain. However, production has started. The rates which were around Rs 200 to Rs 400 per kg last month have come down and sold at Rs 120".</p><p>The Horticulture department had organised mango mela in Bengaluru, Mysuru and other districts, to create a platform for the growers to sell their produce directly to consumers at the prices fixed by the department.</p>