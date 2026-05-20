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Homeindiakarnataka

Mango prices drop despite late harvest and lower yield in Karnataka

According to officials of the Horticulture department, there was a delay in harvesting mangoes due to extreme weather conditions this year.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 11:02 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 11:02 IST
Karnataka NewsMangoharvestprice drop

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