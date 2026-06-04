Mangrove cover expands in Kali estuary in Karwar

<p>Karwar: Mangrove forests, which play a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance while helping control coastal erosion, are expanding in the estuarine region of the Uttara Kannada district.</p>.<p>The mangrove cover in the Kali estuary near Karwar has increased by 140 hectares over the past three years. The Forest Department estimates that mangroves now extend across about nine square kilometre (sq km) along the district’s coastline.</p>.<p>According to the India State of Forest Report (ISFR) released by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, mangrove cover in the district stood at 8.96 sq km in 2023. The report had recorded the extent at 8.75 sq km in 2021.</p>.Karnataka: Road expansion leads to tree felling along highway.<p>“Mangroves naturally multiply and spread over time. While some plants grow naturally, others are raised through plantation efforts. Since the Forest Department created a separate Coastal Marine Division in Karwar, mangrove saplings have been planted across 140 hectares during the last three years,” said Assistant Conservator of Forests K D Naik.</p>.<p>This year, mangrove plantations have been taken up over 100 hectares in the Kali estuary region, including Devbagh, Kalimata Island, areas near the railway bridge at Kadwad and Kinnar. Around 1,000 saplings have been planted per hectare, officials said.</p>.<p>Mangrove development has also been undertaken under the World Bank-assisted Karnataka- Strengthening Coastal Resilience and Economy (K-SHORE) project. A total of eight mangrove species are being cultivated, said Coastal Marine Division Range Forest Officer Kiran Manavachari.</p>.<p>Marine biologists note that of the 16 mangrove species found along India’s west coast, 14 occur in Uttara Kannada district. Besides producing oxygen and absorbing carbon dioxide, mangroves help prevent soil erosion, reduce the impact of strong waves and support aquatic life.</p>.<p>K D Naik Assistant Conservator of Forests: “The mangrove plantation has increased over the last three years. The World Bank-assisted Karnataka- Strengthening Coastal Resilience and Economy (K-SHORE) project has been a great support in this regard.</p>.<p><strong>Flood risk concern </strong></p><p>While the expansion of mangrove forests helps reduce coastal erosion some environmentalists have raised concerns about their possible impact on river flow in estuarine areas. </p><p>As mangrove cover increases soil erosion declines but silt accumulation in estuaries also rises. This could obstruct the smooth discharge of river water into the sea and create conditions conducive to flooding said an environmentalist. </p><p>Fisherman Prasad Sarang pointed to another issue linked to the mangrove ecosystem in the Kali estuary. </p><p> “Large quantities of plastic waste have accumulated around the roots of mangroves along the riverbanks including near Kalimata Island. During high tides debris carried by river currents gets trapped among the mangrove roots and gradually piles up there” he said.</p>