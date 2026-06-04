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Homeindiakarnataka

Mangrove cover expands in Kali estuary in Karwar

The mangrove cover in the Kali estuary near Karwar has increased by 140 hectares over the past three years.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 18:20 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 18:20 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarwar

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