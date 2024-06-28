Manguluru City Corporation's 'Hasire Usiru' plantation drive aims to plant 10,000 saplings: City Mayor

Mangaluru: In an attempt to increase the city's green cover, the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) is organising ‘Hasire Usiru',a plantation drive at the Kudumal Ranga Rao Town Hall in Mangaluru, said Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur. July 8 also marks the birthday of Salumarada Thimmakka.
About 10,000 saplings including fruit-bearing ones, such as mango and jackfruit, will be planted near the 19 overhead tanks and ground level service reservoir (GLSR) developed under the Jalasiri scheme, he told reporters. Saplings will also be planted near the available land of the old overhead tanks as well.
As the tanks have compound walls, the saplings do not require separate fencing to protect it. Further, a drip irrigation system will be introduced to water these saplings, he said.
He said plantation drive will be taken up in all the 60 wards on the available government land. The MCC has paid Rs 7.65 lakh to purchase the saplings from the forest department.
To a query on decline in greenery in a few wards in the city, the Mayor said that there is a proposal for beautification of the median through builders. They will be asked to take up the maintenance of the stretch along with planting of saplings on the median.
Scholarship for top scorers
On the topic of merit rankers in the SSLC exam, the Mayor said that all those students of Government and Aided Kannada medium Schools in MCC limits who have secured 90% and above in SSLC examinations will be provided with scholarships by the MCC.
To promote and support students studying in Kannada medium schools, the initiative was taken up during the year. The budget for 2024-25 of the MCC has earmarked Rs five lakh for the purpose. The students have to submit documents like marks card, Aadhaar and attestation from the school head to the MCC by July 31 to avail the scholarship, he said.
Narayana Guru Jayanthi
The Mayor said that the MCC will pay Rs 15,000 each to all those Narayana Guru Mandiras in MCC limits that celebrate Narayana Guru Jayanthi. The budget of the MCC has earmarked funds for the same. Those Mandiras who celebrate should furnish details of their expenses to either him or to the president of the standing committee on taxation.
To a query on lack of maintenance of Narayana Guru Circle in Mangaluru, he said that there is a proposal to hand over maintenance of the Circle to Kudroli Gokarnanatheshwara Temple.
Dengue Cases
To a query on the spike in dengue cases, the Mayor said that multi purpose workers (MPWs) are visiting all the wards to check on the stagnant water that lead to breeding of mosquitoes and to take up source reduction activities. Whenever a dengue case is reported, the MPWs, health inspectors and supervisor will visit the spot and will conduct blood tests in the surroundings. Further, cleanliness drives along with fogging are taken up.
Published 28 June 2024, 10:33 IST