Manguluru City Corporation's 'Hasire Usiru' plantation drive aims to plant 10,000 saplings: City Mayor

Scholarship for top scorers

On the topic of merit rankers in the SSLC exam, the Mayor said that all those students of Government and Aided Kannada medium Schools in MCC limits who have secured 90% and above in SSLC examinations will be provided with scholarships by the MCC.

To promote and support students studying in Kannada medium schools, the initiative was taken up during the year. The budget for 2024-25 of the MCC has earmarked Rs five lakh for the purpose. The students have to submit documents like marks card, Aadhaar and attestation from the school head to the MCC by July 31 to avail the scholarship, he said.

Narayana Guru Jayanthi

The Mayor said that the MCC will pay Rs 15,000 each to all those Narayana Guru Mandiras in MCC limits that celebrate Narayana Guru Jayanthi. The budget of the MCC has earmarked funds for the same. Those Mandiras who celebrate should furnish details of their expenses to either him or to the president of the standing committee on taxation.

To a query on lack of maintenance of Narayana Guru Circle in Mangaluru, he said that there is a proposal to hand over maintenance of the Circle to Kudroli Gokarnanatheshwara Temple.