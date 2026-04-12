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Manipal police rescue man kidnapped from hospital, four arrested

The man was kidnapped from outside the canteen of a hospital where he had brought his younger brother for treatment.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 06:43 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 06:43 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaUdupiKidnappingManipal

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