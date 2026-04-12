Manipal police rescue man kidnapped from hospital, four arrested

<p>Udupi: The Manipal police have arrested four persons in connection with the kidnapping of a man from outside the canteen of a hospital premises and successfully rescued the victim.</p><p>The arrested are Ramanath Shreenu (31), Mohan Ramavath (22), Paramesh (33) and Palthya Vijay (25), all hailing from Nelagonda district in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/telangana/tl-woman-murder-12-3958369">Telangana</a>. </p><p>According to the complaint filed by Rama Madiwala of Dasaramakki in Kundapur taluk, the incident occurred on March 31. He had brought his younger brother Lakshman to the hospital for treatment. While Rama, along with his brothers Rajesh and Sudheer, was having tea at a canteen outside the hospital around 12:15 pm, a group of seven to eight persons arrived in a black car without a number plate.</p><p>The accused allegedly attempted to catch Rajesh, who initially managed to escape, but they later overpowered him, forced him into the car, and fled towards the Hiriyadka road from Manipal. The complainant stated that the accused were known to Rajesh, having previously visited his house in connection with a business matter related to Telangana. The accused were identified as Mallareddy, Tulaja, Narasinga, Hussein, Shankar, Nagesh, Parameshwar, and Vijay.</p>.Assam youths assaulted near Bengaluru's Nelamangala over child kidnap rumours.<p>Following the complaint, a case was registered at the Manipal Police Station.</p><p>To trace the accused, a special team led by Police Inspector Mahesh Prasad was formed, comprising officers from Manipal Police Station, Udupi CEN Police Station, Udupi Town Police Station, and Brahmavar Police Station.</p><p>Acting on leads, the team traced the accused in a lodge at Govindpalli in Karimnagar district of Telangana. The accused were arrested. Police also seized the vehicles used in the crime. The kidnapped victim was successfully traced and rescued by the police. Further investigation is underway. </p>