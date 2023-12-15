Parliament attack accused Manoranjan had no criminal background, say Mysuru police

The city police visited the house of Parliament attack accused (A2) D Manoranjan at Vijayanagar 2nd stage here on Thursday.
He had no criminal background and there were no cases against him, Vijayanagar sub-division ACP Gajendra Prasad told DH.
It is reported that Manoranjan had got in touch with all other five accused through a mobile app and they had formed ‘Bhagat Singh fan club’. The five had met in Mysuru an year ago. It is said another accused Sagar Sharma had come to Mysuru to meet Manoranjan in May this year.
Manoranjan and Sharma had used the same pass availed from MP Pratap Simha’s office, to enter Parliament House (two persons are allowed/pass). It is said he had availed pass for third time. Police said they were yet to get official directions from Central agencies or Delhi police to investigate about Manoranjan. But they have checked preliminary details about him.
Now that the central and state intelligence officials are investigating the case, they are not divulging any information regarding investigation. They are just providing security to Manoranjan’s residence in Mysuru, the city police said.
Congress leaders have urged for sealing off Simha’s office in Mysuru to safeguard documents. But the police said they have no such directions. The police have beefed up security near the office of Simha on Jaladarshini guest house premises.
Central and state intelligence officials visited Manoranjan's residence. The officials searched Manoranjan’s house, especially his room. They also inquired his parents Devarajegowda and Shailaja about his activities.