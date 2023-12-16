Parliament security breach: Accused Manoranjan's mother says son had 'no interest in politics'

Two days after the security breach in Parliament, Shylaja Devraj, mother of accused D Manoranjan, is still shocked. The parents said that Manoranjan had no interest in politics but was concerned about people. He did not voice political opinions freely either and would even refrain from voting. Even when he voted, Manoranjan would cast a NOTA vote.
Speaking to DH, Shylaja discussed the implications of the incident. “We were shocked to see the news on TV about our son. We wondered how such a simple, introverted person, who did not interfere in others matters could do this. We have still not been able to accept it,” she said.
While there are rumours that this was Manoranjan’s third visit to the Parliament, Shylaja said, “If so, he would have shared his experiences with me. He has never discussed it,” she said.
Shylaja added, “He had no expensive gadgets including a laptop to be in contact with people in different parts of the country,” she said. She also clarified that her son was not a part of any organisation.
Manoranjan visited Bengaluru once in two months, she said. “He last spoke to me on Monday evening, while he was boarding a bus at Suburban (KSRTC rural) bus stand in Mysuru and told me he was leaving for Bengaluru,” she said.
Manoranjan studied in Mysuru until PUC. He joined engineering at a college in Bengaluru but didn’t complete the course. He was not interested in looking for a job or even getting married. He limited himself to his books and helped his father on the farm, Shylaja said.
When asked if the family had consulted an advocate, she said, “After all he is our son. We are blank, we have not thought anything about it as of now,” Shylaja said.
Meanwhile, a senior police official told DH that of all the accused in the Parliament security breach case, there is information that only Sagar Sharma visited Mysuru in May once. The details of this visit still need to be ascertained. He confirmed that Sharma did not visit Manoranjan’s house.