Many BJP & JD(S) legislators will join Congress soon, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Reacting to a purported comment by a BJP leader about a change of Chief Minister in the state, either before or after the Parliament polls, Siddaramaiah asked, "Why is he commenting on our party matter? We have a high command to decide. Who is he to say?"

Siddaramaiah's statement last week that he would remain Chief Minister for a full five-year term did not go down well with some in the Congress circles, with several party legislators and ministers commenting about it.