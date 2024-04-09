Many parts of Karnataka likely to receive light rainfall on April 12 & 13

Bengaluru: Most of Karnataka will likely get temporary respite from the punishing heat during the coming weekend, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday, predicting a "significant" drop in the maximum temperature and light rainfall at isolated places in almost all districts.
The first day of the week brought some good news on the weather front as the maximum temperature dropped by several degrees in many parts of the state. Kalaburagi, hot as a cauldron in the last few days, reported a maximum temperature of 41.8°C, down by three degrees.
Bengaluru, facing an unusually hot summer, also reported a fall in the mercury as the maximum temperature dropped to 37°C.
On April 6, the city had reported a maximum temperature of 37.6°C, the second-highest since 2016 and the third-highest in 15 years.
While Kalaburagi, Bagalkot, Raichur, Yadgir, Uttara Kannada, Gadag, Koppal, Vijayanagar and Ballari will continue to experience heatwave conditions, things will not be as bad as last week, said A Prasad, Scientist 'D' at IMD Bengaluru. "The maximum temperature will not rise by more than 2 degrees above normal. In fact, it's expected to drop," he told DH.
Coastal Karnataka will remain hot and humid, he said.
The IMD sees most districts in the state getting light rainfall (15 mm or less) on April 12 and 13 while Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Mysuru, Gadag and Belagavi will receive thundershowers in the next few days. Afterwards, temperatures will rise but drop once again, the official said.
The official attributed Bengaluru's "unusual" summer to three key factors: El Niño, anticyclone and a ridgeline passing through 18 or 20 degrees latitude south. While many experts blamed the urban heat-island effect for the hot weather in the city, Prasad said El Niño was the main culprit.
"The city hasn't received any rainfall since January. There is no weather activity. Above-normal temperatures have been recorded for many days in a row. That's what makes it unusual," he explained.
The IMD official expects pre-monsoon showers to hit Bengaluru by the third or fourth week of April followed by a "cooler" May.
