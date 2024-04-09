Many parts of Karnataka likely to receive light rainfall on April 12 & 13

Bengaluru: Most of Karnataka will likely get temporary respite from the punishing heat during the coming weekend, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday, predicting a "significant" drop in the maximum temperature and light rainfall at isolated places in almost all districts.

The first day of the week brought some good news on the weather front as the maximum temperature dropped by several degrees in many parts of the state. Kalaburagi, hot as a cauldron in the last few days, reported a maximum temperature of 41.8°C, down by three degrees.

Bengaluru, facing an unusually hot summer, also reported a fall in the mercury as the maximum temperature dropped to 37°C.

On April 6, the city had reported a maximum temperature of 37.6°C, the second-highest since 2016 and the third-highest in 15 years.