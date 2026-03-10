<p>Bengaluru: Most of the KAS officers, who are promoted to IAS cadre, are reluctant to attend the mandatory administrative training at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie.</p>.<p>Senior Congress MLC Ramesh Babu raised this issue in the Council, terming it a matter of public importance and urging the state government to take corrective measures.</p>.<p>Babu told the House that only one of the 26 promoted KAS officers attended the mandatory training, this year.</p>.How vacancies and relentless reshuffles are weakening India’s administrative backbone.<p>"Nearly 96% of state service officers promoted to the IAS since 2016 have skipped the mandatory training at Mussoorie academy. How will they understand the administrative structure and responsibilities? The chief minister must intervene and insist the officials on attending the training programme," Babu urged.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, some of the officers who were supposed to attend the training told DH that it is difficult for them to get approval for the same from their higher ups. Interestingly, the department heads say that many chose not to attend the training because of the fear of losing the posts/positions they are having now.</p>.<p>The 128th induction programme is underway at LBSNAA. It is a six-week training programme, which started on February 2, includes four weeks of in-house training and two weeks of study tour.</p>.<p>Among 26 promotee IAS officers, seven officers were elevated to IAS cadre in 2016, two in 2018, four in 2019, eight in 2020 batch, three in 2021, and two in 2022.</p>