Many schools with zero SSLC results had single digit admissions: Data

Bengaluru: The results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations announced on Thursday have revealed a shocking trend with many schools, which registered zero results, had single digit admissions.

Most of the 78 schools where all students failed in the class 10 exams had single digit admissions. As many as 52 schools had single digit admissions between one and nine students.

Kalaburagi district, which secured 34th position in SSLC results, has the highest schools with zero results. Of the total 78 schools, 18 were from Kalaburagi, followed by nine from Yadgir, six from Belagavi and five from Chikkodi educational districts.