Many schools with zero SSLC results had single digit admissions: Data

Bengaluru: The results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations announced on Thursday have revealed a shocking trend with many schools, which registered zero results, had single digit admissions.
Most of the 78 schools where all students failed in the class 10 exams had single digit admissions. As many as 52 schools had single digit admissions between one and nine students.
Kalaburagi district, which secured 34th position in SSLC results, has the highest schools with zero results. Of the total 78 schools, 18 were from Kalaburagi, followed by nine from Yadgir, six from Belagavi and five from Chikkodi educational districts.
Bengaluru North had two schools with zero results with the student strength of 2 and 7. Another school from Bengaluru South with single digit admission (7) drew blank in the results. All three schools were private unaided.
According to data provided by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB), of the 78 schools with zero results, 62 were private unaided, 13 private aided and 3 schools run by the state government.
This raises questions over affiliation criteria of the department for renewal of recognition.
The officials of the KSEAB have decided to write to the Commissioner of the School Education department seeking action against such schools.
A senior official of the department told DH, restricting student strength to 25 per section applies only to aided schools as the government pays the salaries to teachers.
“As far as unaided schools are concerned we have to renew the affiliation even if they have a single student. In government schools we cannot deny admissions even if it is a single student. But for aided schools the restriction applies,” said a senior official.
Meanwhile, the private schools association said unaided schools have no such restriction.
“Even if it is a single student, the schools must have six subject teachers. The department can initiate action, if the ratio of students is the same from the higher primary level,” said D Shashi Kumar, general
secretary of the Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka.
The trend was similar even at the second year pre-university results. Of the 35 zero result colleges, 14 of them were having single digit admissions.