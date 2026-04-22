Marks, not grades for third language in SSLC examinations: Minister

<p>Shivamogga: District in-charge Minister Madhu Bangarappa stated that marks will be given for the third language in SSLC examinations held this year and not grades as decided earlier. But the government would approach the court next year and try to get permission to give grades for third language in SSLC examinations, he added.</p><p>Speaking to media, here on Wednesday, he also exuded confidence that the results of SSLC examinations have improved this year on the lines of second PU examinations. The announcement of SSLC results is delayed as the high court directed the government to give marks for third language and not grades. However, the SSLC exam results will be announced soon, he said.</p><p>He said in order to reduce burden on students, it was decided to give only grades for third language in SSLC examinations. "But the court was in favour of marks. So, the government will abide by it."</p><p>Referring to second PU examination results, he said over 30,000 students had failed in all subjects last year. "But this time only 1,777 students have failed in all subjects. Teachers, parents are responsible for good results in SSLC examinations," Bangarappa said.</p>