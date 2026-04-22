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Marks, not grades for third language in SSLC examinations: Minister

But the government would approach the court next year and try to get permission to give grades for third language in SSLC examinations, he added.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 11:25 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 11:25 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaSSLC

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