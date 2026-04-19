Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Marriage no longer ends careers of actresses, says Jayamala

“In the past, marriage often signalled the end of an actress’s journey. Audiences would frequently reject them once they wed,” Jayamala said.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 00:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 April 2026, 00:00 IST
marriageJayamala

Follow us on :

Follow Us