Marriage no longer ends careers of actresses, says Jayamala

<p>Bengaluru: Veteran actor and President of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), Jayamala, noted on Saturday that the shelf life of female actors in the film industry had historically been shorter than that of their male counterparts, but the trend was finally shifting.</p>.<p>Speaking as the guest of the month at the 249th edition of ‘Maneyangaladalli Maatukaathe,’ organised by the Department of Kannada and Culture at Nayana Rangamandira, Jayamala reflected on the evolving landscape of Sandalwood.</p>.<p>“In the past, marriage often signalled the end of an actress’s journey. Audiences would frequently reject them once they wed,” Jayamala said.</p>.<p>She said in earlier decades, the pressure was so immense that many actresses felt compelled to hide their marital status, leading to significant personal distress.</p>.Conversations with B Saroja Devi.<p>Paying tribute to late actress Manjula, Jayamala remarked, “If the industry had the progressive mindset it has today, a brilliant actress like Manjula may have lived for many more years.”</p>.<p>“Given a chance, a woman’s talent flourishes naturally. Women treat their professional spheres with the same care they give their homes. However, for a woman to truly grow, the encouragement of men is also vital,” she said.</p>.<p>Recalling her own entry into cinema, Jayamala shared that she had already acted in 4 Tulu films by the time she finished SSLC. Her breakthrough in Kannada industry came with a supporting role in ‘Bhootayyana Maga Ayyu’.</p>.Ranjani-Gayatri Bengaluru concert: Spirituality is at core of great music, says renowned vocal duo.<p>Her trajectory changed when Varadappa introduced her to Parvathamma Rajkumar, leading to her debut as a leading lady opposite Dr Rajkumar in ‘Premada Kanike’. She eventually went on to star in 7 films alongside the matinee idol.</p>.<p>She described Dr Rajkumar as a “divine figure” in her professional life. She referred to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, specifically citing the ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme, as a “revered figure” in the political sphere. </p>