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Anekal man climbs high-tension tower after girlfriend refuses marriage proposal

Upset over his alcohol addiction, the woman refused to continue the relationship and expressed unwillingness to marry him.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 20:22 IST
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Fire and Emergency Services personnel and locals gather near the high-tension tower during the rescue operation.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel and locals gather near the high-tension tower during the rescue operation.

PHOTO: Bengaluru City Police (BCP)

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Published 20 May 2026, 20:22 IST
IndiaKarnatakamarriageProposalAnekalrejectionhigh-tension wires

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