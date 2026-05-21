<p>Bengaluru: Tension gripped Anekal for a while after a 25-year-old man climbed a high-tension electric tower when his girlfriend reportedly refused to marry him.</p>.<p>Police said the incident took place on Wednesday afternoon.</p>.<p>Somashekhar, a resident of Chinnaiyana Palya, was reportedly in a relationship with his relative for the past three years.</p>.<p>Upset over his alcohol addiction, the woman refused to continue the relationship and expressed unwillingness to marry him.</p>.<p> Dejected over her decision, Somashekhar created a ruckus near the woman's house before climbing a nearby high-tension electric tower.</p>.<p>He refused to come down, insisting that he would do so only if the woman arrived at the spot and agreed to marry him.</p>.<p>The incident triggered panic among local residents, who gathered near the spot in large numbers.</p>.Failed marriage proposal triggers abuse, threats; FIR filed in Bengaluru.<p>Anekal police, Fire and Emergency Services personnel, and power grid staff rushed to the spot and undertook a rescue operation.</p>.<p>After some time, fire personnel climbed the tower and counselled Somashekhar for several hours.</p>.<p>Rescue personnel also gave him juice after he appeared exhausted during the standoff.</p>.<p>After nearly four hours of efforts, the rescue team brought him down safely and shifted him to a nearby hospital for first aid.</p>.<p>However, no case has been registered over the incident, Anekal police said.</p>