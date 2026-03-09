Married couple die by suicide in Mandya leaving 2-year-old daughter behind

<p>Mandya: A married couple allegedly died by suicide at their rented house at Jayanagar layout in K R Pet town of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/mandya-brain-dead-youth-saves-multiple-lives-by-organ-donation-3914746">Mandya </a>district on Monday.</p><p>The couple has been identified as Darshan (29), son of Ganeshgowda and Manjula, of Hosakote village, in K R Pet taluk, and his wife Divyashri (25). They were found hanging at their house on Monday morning. It is alleged that the couple had attempted to end their lives, along with their two-year-old daughter. However, the girl survived somehow.</p>.Bengaluru woman dies by suicide after fight with husband over '3-day-old sambar' .<p>Divyashri, daughter of Lakshmangowda and Sunanda, got married to Darshan three years ago.</p><p>Darshan’s father Ganeshgowda has lodged a complaint with the police. K R Pet Town Inspector Sunil Kumar who visited the spot. The exact reason which forced the couple to take this extreme step is yet to be ascertained, according to the Police.</p>