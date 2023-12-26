Mask-up, follow Covid appropriate behaviour: Karnataka govt

"More tests will result in getting to know about more cases and infection spread," the minister said.

As of Monday 4,110 active cases are there across the country, out of them 3,096 are from Kerala, 436 in Karnataka, followed by other states, he said and added "it is to be noticed that Kerala and Karnataka are doing more number of tests...so more number of cases are being reported."

Out of the 436 cases in Karnataka 400 are in home isolation, while 36 are in hospital, and out of them only 7 are in ICU, he further said and added those under home isolation will be tracked and follow-up will be done, also sewage surveillance in cities like Bengaluru and Mangaluru among others has been suggested for the sake of tracking.