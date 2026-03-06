<p>As many as 700 sheep and lambs were burnt to death in an accidental fire that broke out in a sheep shed at Mukkunda village in Sindhanur taluk of Raichur district in Karnataka in the early hours of Friday. </p><p>The shed belongs to Y Hemalatha Madhusudan Rao of the village. She was rearing sheep and lambs for her livelihood.</p>.Fire guts over 50 sheds near Kudlu Gate in Bengaluru.<p>The fire broke out around 3 am on Friday and quickly spread across the shed. </p>.12 godowns gutted in fire near Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway.<p>Local residents rushed to the spot after noticing flames and thick smoke, but the intensity of the fire made rescue efforts difficult. They first informed the Karatagi Fire Station and later the Sindhanur Fire Station. However, by the time the fire tenders arrived, the flames had already spread and the fire services personnel struggled to control the blaze. </p><p>The incident has caused severe financial loss to the owner, as the shed housed hundreds of sheep and lambs meant for breeding and commercial sale. Authorities are assessing the damage. </p><p>A case has been registered at the Sindhanur Fire Station in connection with the incident.</p><p><em><strong>With inputs from Prajavani News</strong></em></p>