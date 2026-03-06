Menu
Massive fire kills 700 sheep, lambs in Karnataka's Sindhanur

The fire broke out around 3 am on Friday and quickly spread across the shed.
Last Updated : 06 March 2026, 09:13 IST
Published 06 March 2026, 09:13 IST
KarnatakaFire AccidentFireRaichur

