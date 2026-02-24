<p>Dharwad: A massive protest erupted in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Dharwad">Dharwad </a>on Tuesday as government job aspirants took to the streets, bringing normal life in the city to a standstill.</p><p>Thousands of candidates, particularly those enrolled in competitive examination coaching centres, took to the streets demanding that the state government fill vacant posts across various departments.</p><p>The situation escalated after local police efforts to pacify the protesters and prevent a rally appeared to backfire.</p><p>The agitation gained momentum when <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=BJP">BJP</a> leaders, including Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chaluvadi Narayanswamy and MLA Arvind Bellad, joined the protest in support of the candidates.</p>.Acute staff shortage in Dharwad government pre-university colleges hits academic growth.<p>The aspirants initially gathered at Srinagar Circle near Karnatak University, raising slogans against the state government. Police personnel deployed at the spot urged the protesters to demonstrate peacefully and denied permission to take out a rally towards Jubilee Circle, citing potential law and order concerns.</p><p>However, the candidates defied the police instructions and continued their march. As a precautionary measure, the police detained several protesters, including their leader Kanthkumar. </p><p>The detentions further angered the crowd, prompting them to breach barricades and proceed towards Jubilee Circle.</p><p>The protesters blocked key roads for over two hours, causing severe traffic congestion and disrupting daily activities across the city.</p><p>The primary demand of the aspirants is the immediate filling of vacant government posts. This marks the fourth such protest in less than four months. </p><p>While police had managed to prevent similar agitations on the previous two occasions, this time the candidates overpowered the security arrangements and carried forward their demonstrstion.</p>