Massive rally marks 1,500 days of AIIMS agitation in Karnataka's Sindhanur

<p>Sindhanur: The indefinite agitation demanding the establishment of an AIIMS in Raichur completed 1,500 days on Saturday, prompting a massive protest march in Sindhanur under the leadership of the AIIMS Struggle Committee taluk unit. The demonstrators accused the union government of failing to respond to one of the region’s longest-standing demands.</p>.<p>Hundreds of students from Sunrise, Renuka, and Basava Nursing Colleges participated in the march, which began at the IB and proceeded through Gandhi Circle before culminating at the Mini Vidhana Soudha premises. Protesters carried placards and raised slogans demanding immediate sanction of AIIMS to Raichur, alleging continued neglect of the Kalyana Karnataka region.</p>.<p>Addressing the gathering, Yaddaladoddi Suvarnagiri Virakta Mutt seer Mahalinga Swamiji expressed deep disappointment over the lack of progress despite 1,500 days of continuous protest in Raichur. He said the union government’s silence was unacceptable and warned that if AIIMS is not announced without further delay, the people of the region may be forced to intensify their agitation, including raising demands for separate statehood in the future.</p>.<p>Turvihal Amogha Revanasiddeshwara Mutt seer Madayya Guruji said the establishment of AIIMS in Raichur is essential not only for improving healthcare access but also for generating employment opportunities for local youth. He alleged that the region is repeatedly forced to stage protests even for basic development institutions due to a lack of political will. He added that the memory of AIIMS and IIT proposals being delayed or diverted in the past continues to fuel public frustration.</p>.<p><strong>'We also lost IIT'</strong></p>.<p>He further stated that Raichur had earlier lost an IIT due to political neglect, which was eventually established elsewhere, and warned that similar delays in the AIIMS issue would not be tolerated. He emphasised that mutts and community leaders across the district continue to extend full support to the movement.</p>.<p>In this regard, a memorandum was submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through local officials, urging immediate approval of the AIIMS proposal.</p>.<p>Several local leaders, educators, and activists, including representatives from student institutions and social organisations, participated in the protest and reiterated their commitment to intensifying the agitation until the demand is fulfilled.</p>