Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Massive rally marks 1,500 days of AIIMS agitation in Karnataka's Sindhanur

Several local leaders, educators, and activists, including representatives from student institutions and social organisations, participated in the protest
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 02:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 June 2026, 02:08 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaAIIMS

Follow us on :

Follow Us