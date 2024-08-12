Max jobs in Karnataka state industries held by Kannadigas: Data

Bengaluru: Kannadigas hold a majority of jobs in industries, including multinational manufacturing firms, in Karnataka, according to latest government data.
The numbers come after a controversial move to reserve jobs for locals in the private sector by the Siddaramaiah government led to backlash from India Inc and was paused.
Data shows there are more Kannadigas in senior management (Group A) jobs, with the percentage of locals increasing in the ascending order of job categories Groups B, C and D, which constitute supervisory, clerical and routine roles.
Karnataka has 1,659 medium & large industries, 87 multinationals in the manufacturing sector and 46 public enterprises. Together, they have 8.06 lakh employees, of which 6.96 lakh (86%) are locals, according to data from the Department of Commerce & Industries.
“As and when industries get the right local people, they are appointed without us having to ask,” Industries Minister M B Patil told DH.
At present, state policy insists that any industry receiving incentives from the government should appoint Kannadigas in all Groups C & D jobs, while ensuring their overall share in employment is 70%.
“We are also requesting industries that don’t take any incentives from the government to consider hiring more locals,” Patil said.
Patil also underlined the need to have locals who are ready with skills. “For example, we know what skills a company like Foxconn requires. We’ll make our people skills-ready,” he said.
Last month, the Siddaramaiah government approved the Karnataka State Employment of Local Candidates in Industries, Factories and Other Establishments Bill. This required industries to appoint local candidates (Kannadigas) to 50% of management and 70% of non-management jobs. The bill was put in cold storage after it was vociferously opposed by the private sector.
While employment numbers with the government show that industries are meeting the jobs-for-locals demand, it does not mean that the reservation plan is forever junked.
“Given the migration towards the south, there will be a jostling for jobs,” IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge said. “So, it’s my duty to ensure jobs for locals while making them supremely skilled.”
It is learnt that the Labour Department has drafted new Karnataka Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Rules that define 'Kannadiga' as one whose mother tongue is Kannada. One should have passed a 100-mark Kannada exam from Class 1 to 10, or studied in a Kannada-medium school.
The rules also propose 100% reservation for Kannadigas in Groups C & D. The Department of Commerce & Industries has opined against this, sources said.
