May have to take legal battle against Congress on alleged misuse of power: H D Kumaraswamy

Mysuru: Former Chief Minister H D Kumarswamy said that he may have to take up a legal battle against Siddaramaiah led Congress Government for the alleged misuse of power. 'Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should remember that power is not permanent', HDK said.
Speaking to media persons in Mysuru on Wednesday, he said, "There have been issues of crop loss due to rain at several places. But this government is restricted to making statements. Several farmers have ended life. But the leaders of the ruling party are yet to visit their homes to console them. They have limited themselves to accusing BJP; troubling those opponents; indulging in hate politics. They have organised a Government sponsored protest in Hassan on May 30. They have directed the officers to get Anganwadi workers for the protest. Ask me, I will only send some women for the protest," he said.
Kumarswamy added, "Karthik is the main person behind this pen drive issue (related to allegations on Prajwal Revanna). He went with it to D K Suresh first. CD Shivakumar copied it. Shivakumar, Devarajegowda and Shivaramegowda are behind the distribution of these pen drives, and it has been decided in half a minute. I am not in favor of Prajwal. If allegations on him are proved, let him be punished. Doing such videos is one part. But distributing that for the sake of election is a bigger offence than that right?," questioned Kumaraswamy.
HDK further said, "Karthik is now guarded by eight police men. Why have they not shown his arrest? Why haven't they produced him before the Court? Which case of SIT has reached a logical end? I have not given any case to SIT during my tenure. CM has asked their leaders not to speak on pen drive now, since they are worried as it might trouble them only."
He also said, "Prajwal was not connected with me when he was in the State itself, how will he be now? He is not in touch with his father only."
"If I go to foreign now, they will say I have gone there to protect him. If I knew about his plans to go abroad, I would have stopped him, then itself. He might have been scared, that's how he is not coming. I am telling Prajwal not to listen to the advise of advocates. Come back to save morale (naithikathe)," elaborated Kumaraswamy.
The former CM then said, "Yes there has been some damage to the H D Devegowda family because of this pen drive issue. But, there is no connection between the BJP-JD(S) alliance and this pen drive issue," he claimed.
H D Kumarswamy added, "Some leaders of the ruling party have asked if I am a terrorist for them to tap my phone. Many terrorists are around them only. The pen drive which is with me is regarding the corruption involved in transfers. If I release it now, they might tell me it is my creation."
"There are statements that I am jealous of D K Shivakumar. Why should I? These big people (Mahanubhavas) started the C D factory in 1980 itself. Power is no one's asset. Rise and fall in politics is God's will. What is there to be jealous of? Even though we did not want power, we have got it. We have never gone in search of it. We vacated the Prime Minister's position itself easily. That is our family. We have already seen all kinds of powers C D DK Shivu. You should know all this," he said.
Kumarswamy alleged, "One person has died after consuming contaminated water at K Salundi in Chamundeshwari assembly segment of Mysuru district. This indicates how Siddaramaiah who represented it four times has worked. Let him speak on his contribution to the development of Mysuru. Siddaramaiah is at the fag end of his political career, at least now let him focus on the development of Mysuru. He has no moral right to blame us about development."