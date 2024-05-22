May have to take legal battle against Congress on alleged misuse of power: H D Kumaraswamy

HDK further said, "Karthik is now guarded by eight police men. Why have they not shown his arrest? Why haven't they produced him before the Court? Which case of SIT has reached a logical end? I have not given any case to SIT during my tenure. CM has asked their leaders not to speak on pen drive now, since they are worried as it might trouble them only."

He also said, "Prajwal was not connected with me when he was in the State itself, how will he be now? He is not in touch with his father only."

"If I go to foreign now, they will say I have gone there to protect him. If I knew about his plans to go abroad, I would have stopped him, then itself. He might have been scared, that's how he is not coming. I am telling Prajwal not to listen to the advise of advocates. Come back to save morale (naithikathe)," elaborated Kumaraswamy.

The former CM then said, "Yes there has been some damage to the H D Devegowda family because of this pen drive issue. But, there is no connection between the BJP-JD(S) alliance and this pen drive issue," he claimed.

H D Kumarswamy added, "Some leaders of the ruling party have asked if I am a terrorist for them to tap my phone. Many terrorists are around them only. The pen drive which is with me is regarding the corruption involved in transfers. If I release it now, they might tell me it is my creation."