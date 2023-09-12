MBBS students move Karnataka High Court seeking transfer to a govt college

The petitioners stated that they were allotted seats in the second mop-up round for academic year 2022-23 and since GR Medical College was in the seat matrix, they believed that it has got all the required approvals as per National Medical Council (NMC) norms. According to the petitioners, it was after the admission that they came to know about the disapproval by the NMC for the college’s proposal to admit 150 students. This was based on the assessment by the Medical Assessment and Rating Board. The petitioners claimed that they were kept in the dark about the stoppage of admission for the year 2022-23.