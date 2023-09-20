MCC gears up for Dasara; work on beautification of main circles begins 

With just 24 days left for Nada Habba Mysuru Dasara 2023, scheduled to be held from October 15 to 24, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to maintain the heritage and ‘clean city’ tags, etched in the minds of the people, during the 10-day festival.
As lakhs of people are expected to visit Mysuru during Dasara, the MCC is gearing up to keep the city clean. Efforts are on to plug overflowing drains, for effective waste management and to prevent eyesores like damaged footpaths, on the main streets of the city.
Mysuru city generates around 600 tonnes of waste everyday, including dry, plastic and e-waste. Besides, the floating population result in generation of almost double the garbage during Dasara. It has become a challenge to the MCC, to keep the city clean, especially at Dasara venues like Horticulture flower show, Ahara Mela and Mysuru Palace.
As the onus of keeping the city clean is on the MCC, it has chalked out various plans to tackle waste during the Navaratri and Vijayadashami festivals.
Speaking to DH, Mayor Shivakumar said that the MCC has started preparations for Dasara with the main objective of keeping the city clean.
Shivakumar said, “A team of officials, including MCC Commissioner Ashaad Ur Rahman Shariff, initiated it with city rounds, recently. We walked on ‘Raja Marga’, the ‘Jamboo Savari’ procession route.”
“The officials are directed to clear the sub-way, for people’s movement, to repair damaged footpaths, and to set right damaged barricades. The beautification of circles is taken up and the tender process is over. Jayachamarajendra (JC) Wadiyar Circle would be developed. A drain had choked near the City Bus Stand, resulting in overflow. Work has started to clear the drain,” he said.
“Additional pourakarmikas would be deployed for Dasara, to maintain cleanliness and hygiene. Night sweeping machines are being used. There are four sweeping machines with the MCC. They clean the core areas of the city from 11 pm till dawn,” the Mayor added.
According to an official, there are around 2,000 civic workers with the MCC. They are involved in day-to-day garbage collection at the doorsteps of houses, keeping the roads, markets and public places clean.
Additional civic workers are required for keeping the premises of Dasara events clean. Hence, there are plans to rope in around 400 workers, who will be deployed at Chamundi Hill near Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens and Dasara venues like flower show and Raitha Dasara. A proposal has been sent to the authorities concerned, he said.