MDMA worth Rs 6.50 lakh seized in Mangaluru, 4 arrested

Mangaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths in Mangaluru has arrested four people and seized 270 gram MDMA worth Rs 6.50 lakh at Deralakatte.
The CCB sleuths nabbed the accused acting on a tip off that a car is transporting MDMA from Bengaluru to Mangaluru, said Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal.
The arrested are Mohammed Ameen Rafi (23) from Bejai, Mohammed Sinan Abdulla (23) from Addoor, Mohammed Nauman (22) from Bunder and Mohammed Safeel (23) from Boliyar.
The police have also recovered four mobilephones, a car and digital weighing scale. The value of the total seized properties is Rs 14.85 lakh. A case has been registered at the CEN station.
The Commissioner said that the arrested were procuring drugs from Bengaluru and were selling it to general public and students in Karnataka and Kerala. Few more people are involved in the racket and efforts are on to trace them.
The arrested were enagaged in selling drugs to lead a luxurious life. Of the arrested Mohammed Ameen Rafi was involved in NDPS case at Mangaluru South Station in 2021.
CCB Inspector Shyam Sundar H, PSI Sharanappa Bhandary and others conducted the raid under the guidance of CCB ACP Geetha Kulkarni.
