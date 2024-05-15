MDMA worth Rs 6.50 lakh seized in Mangaluru, 4 arrested

Mangaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths in Mangaluru has arrested four people and seized 270 gram MDMA worth Rs 6.50 lakh at Deralakatte.

The CCB sleuths nabbed the accused acting on a tip off that a car is transporting MDMA from Bengaluru to Mangaluru, said Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal.

The arrested are Mohammed Ameen Rafi (23) from Bejai, Mohammed Sinan Abdulla (23) from Addoor, Mohammed Nauman (22) from Bunder and Mohammed Safeel (23) from Boliyar.