MDMA worth Rs 9 lakh seized, three arrested in Karnataka

Karnataka CCB sleuths on Sunday arrested three drug peddlers engaged in selling MDMA (Methyl​enedioxy​methamphetamine), a synthetic drug, in Mangaluru city.

CCB personnel have seized 170 grams of MDMA worth Rs 9 lakh.

Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said the arrested have been identified as Imran alias Moodushedde Imran (36), a resident of Shivanagara in Moodushedde, Amjad Khan (42), a resident of Badagabettu in Udupi, and Abdul Basheer Abbas (39) from Manjanady.

Acting on a tip off that Imran from Moodushedde along with two others were engaged in selling MDMA in the Bondel Padushedde area, the CCB personnel led by ACP P A Hegde conducted the raid. The trio had procured MDMA from Bengaluru.

The police also recovered five MDMA pills, a car, six mobile phones, and digital weighing scale from the arrested. The value of the total seized properties is Rs 14,76,500.

It is suspected that few more are involved in drug peddling and operations against drug peddlers will continue, said the Commissioner.

Of the arrested, Imran has nine cases against him at various police stations. He was involved in the murder of Vamanjoor Charan, a case for which was registered with the Mangaluru Rural police station in 2016. Imran also has multiple cases against him with regard to ganja peddling, the sale and transportation of MDMA, substance abuse, and illegal breaking and entry. He was released from prison on bail just a week ago.

Meanwhile, an assault case is pending at the Bantwal rural police station against Abdul Basheer Abbas.