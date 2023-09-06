MEA rescues two Karnataka youths from Kuwait

They said six months ago the agent had promised them a job in the vegetable packing industry in Kuwait that pays Rs 32,000 a month. The agent had collected Rs one lakh from them to get their passport, visa, flight charges and his commission.

However, when they landed in Kuwait the two youths were forced into a camel-raring job instead of an assured vegetable packing job. “We were not paid the assured salary and also were subjected to humiliation, physical assault, starved and suffered torture,” they said and added that when they tried to raise complaints against the atrocities they were assaulted further. “We were not even allowed to call back our homes,” they said.

The family members of the youth raised this issue with, BJP leader Umesh Kolakor, who in turn with the help of MP Ramesh Jigajinagi contacted the Ministry of External Affairs, who rescued them four days ago and ensured their safe return to India. The youths said that they would file a police complaint against the Mumbai-based agency. They also urged youths not to fall prey to such offers in other countries.