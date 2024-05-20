MEA will be urged to cancel Prajwal Revanna's passport: G Parameshwara

Hubballi: Karnataka government will write to the Union Ministry of External Affairs seeking cancellation of the passport of absconding Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of sexual abuse, based on the arrest warrant issued against him.
Home Minister G Parameshwara said, "As arrest warrant has been issued by the court, they (Ministry of External Affairs) are bound to cancel the passport. When that is done, he (Prajwal) has to return, and he would be secured then, as airports and ports are already alerted."
Blue corner notice against Prajwal has been issued to locate him, but the interpol has not yet given any official information. The next stage in the efforts to secure him is to get the cancellation of the diplomatic passport he has, Parameshwara added.
