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Homeindiakarnataka

‌Measures in place to carry out SIR effectively in Karnataka's Manvi: Deputy Commissioner Poovitha S

She was speaking after inaugurating a training programme on SIR at Vasavi Kalyan Mantap in the town on Sunday.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 18:13 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 18:13 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaspecial intensive revision

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