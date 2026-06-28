‌Measures in place to carry out SIR effectively in Karnataka's Manvi: Deputy Commissioner Poovitha S

<p>Manvi: Measures have been initiated to carry out Special Intensive Revision (SIR) will be held as per the directions of Election Commission in the district, said Deputy Commissioner Poovitha S. </p>.<p>She was speaking after inaugurating a training programme on SIR at Vasavi Kalyan Mantap in the town on Sunday. </p>.<p>The Election Commission has accorded top priority to ensuring that genuine voters are not excluded from the electoral rolls, she said. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have already been provided with the necessary training, and one supervisor has been appointed for every ten BLOs. The process of mapping of voters listed in the 2002 electoral rolls with the electoral roll used for the 2025 elections is currently underway.</p>.<p>“To ensure that no eligible voter is left out during the mapping exercise, political parties have been asked to nominate one Booth Level Agent (BLA) for each polling booth.</p>.<p>The revision of the electoral rolls is being carried out in a transparent manner with the active participation of BLAs representing various political parties,” the official said.</p>.<p>DC further stated that the success of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-2026 depends on the close co-ordination between BLOs and BLAs.</p>.<p>“New eligible voters can also apply for inclusion in the electoral rolls by submitting Form 6. The mapping exercise will continue until July 29, with efforts being made to ensure that each polling booth has around 1,200 voters and that all members of a family are assigned to the same polling station,” she added. .</p>.<p>There are about 2.40 lakh voters in Manvi and Sirawara taluk limits. BLOs must visit every house in these taluks and handover enumeration form in photocopies.</p>.<p>These forms need to be filled -in duly and collect acknowledgement, besides digitising it. People who have migrated to other districts can also submit through online. </p>.<p>DC also informed that a voter facilitation centre will be set up in every gram panchayat to provide necessary information to voters on SIR. </p>.<p>Assistant Commissioner Hampanna Sajjan and Tahsildar Bhimaraya B Ramasamudra were present. </p>