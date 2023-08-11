Measures taken for comprehensive development of ST population: Minister

He said that under Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan (SCSP) and Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) Rs 9,960 crore has been allotted for the welfare of ST communities. Amendment to 7D of SCSP and TSP Act prevents the diversion of funds meant for the welfare of these communities for any other works. Amendment to Karnataka Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prohibition of Transfer of Certain Lands) Act, 1978 protects land allotted to those from SC/ST communities, he said.