Measures taken for comprehensive development of ST population: Minister

Schedule Tribes Welfare Minister K Nagendra said that measures are being taken for the comprehensive development of the ST population.
Speaking to media persons in Mysuru on Thursday, he said that preparations are being made for a survey to provide vocational skills and employment to tribal people, to make them self-reliant.
"Sixty new anganwadi centres would be built in tribal hamlets for the benefit of tribals in the forest fringes. Even as 10,778 students are studying in Girijana Ashrama Schools in the state, Rs 40 crore has been allocated to provide infrastructure, hostel and education facilities at the schools," he said.
He said that under Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan (SCSP) and Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) Rs 9,960 crore has been allotted for the welfare of ST communities. Amendment to 7D of SCSP and TSP Act prevents the diversion of funds meant for the welfare of these communities for any other works. Amendment to Karnataka Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prohibition of Transfer of Certain Lands) Act, 1978 protects land allotted to those from SC/ST communities, he said.
He also said that measures are being taken to provide healthcare facilities for tribals and to tackle health issues like sickle cell anaemia found among them. In 2023-24, under the nutrition food scheme, Rs 115 crore is allotted to provide nutrition food kits around the year for 47,000 people of 11 tribal communities, he said.
Around 56,492 acres have been allotted for 16,200 tribals Under Forest Rights Act, so far. Besides, Rs 40 crore is allotted for the improvement of infrastructure in 197 villages, under Prime Minister's Aadi Adarsh Grama scheme, he said.
He said, "Measures are taken to build as many as 2,742 houses at the cost of Rs 3.75 lakh each to people of Koraga and Jenu Kuruba communities, and 1,598 more houses would be built during this year."
He said that he has started the 'Haadi Vaasthavya' programme to study the problems, challenges, culture and lifestyle of the tribals.