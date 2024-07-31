Medical authorities directed to not deny UDID cards to people with less than 40% disability

According to section 58 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, any person with specified disability may apply for a disability certificate, which will be assessed by a certifying authority (according to section 57) comprising people designated by the government who have the necessary qualifications and experience to issue the certificate or inform to the applicant that he has no specified disability.

The circular noted that the act does not impose any conditions on issuing a UDID card or disability certificate to people who have less than 40 per cent of disability. The commissioner has now directed medical authorities to not deny UDID cards to such people.