Medical colleges at Ramanagara, Kanakapura unlikely this year too

<p>Bengaluru: The medical colleges proposed to be set up at Ramanagara and Kanakapura are unlikely to be functional this year also.</p>.<p>Ramanagara has a district hospital and a temporary building to house the college.</p>.<p>However, the National Medical Commission (NMC) is yet to give the approval. Kanakapura lacks hospital, college building and staff also.</p>.<p>According to the sources from the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), a team of experts from the NMC visited both the locations few days ago for an inspection.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“There is no communication from the NMC subsequent to the inspection. We are confident of getting nod for Ramanagara and doubtful about Kanakapura,” said a source.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The RGUHS has decided to construct a 900-bed hi-tech hospital and a constituent college at its new campus coming up in Ramanagara. A proposal has been submitted to the government in this regard.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“We have made the proposal to the NMC this year also. This is a constituent college of the university, and hence it is necessary to have our own hospital,” said Dr B C Bhagwan, Vice-Chancellor of the university.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The VC added that permission has been sought from the Finance department for recruiting faculty for Ramanagara medical college.</p>.<p class="bodytext">This is the third consecutive year the state government has applied to NMC for establishing medical colleges at Ramanagara and Kanakapura.</p>.<p class="bodytext">For the last two years the proposal was rejected due to lack of necessary infrastructure. </p>