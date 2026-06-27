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Homeindiakarnataka

Medical colleges at Ramanagara, Kanakapura unlikely this year too

Ramanagara has a district hospital and a temporary building to house the college.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 21:30 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 21:30 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKanakapuraRamanagara

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