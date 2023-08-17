Medical officer miscarriage: Doctors threaten state-wide stir over police inaction

The district unit of Karnataka State Government Medical Officers Association on Wednesday threatened state wide agitation if Uppinangady police did not take action regarding their complaint accusing two residents of Golithottu for berating a Medical officer who has been hospitalised after suffering a miscarriage.

Dr Sishira from Nelyadi health care centre was reportedly criticised and harassed mentally by two men in connection with the death of a woman student during a gram sabha meeting held in Golithottu village on August 9."The two men, Deekaiah Poojary and Ganesh, were in an inebriated state and kept harassing her for over 40 minutes. Gram Panchayat officials remained as mute spectators and did not come to the help of Dr Sishira. However Dr Sishira who tried to walk out of the meeting collapsed. She was first shifted to Nelyadi hospital and later to a hospital in Puttur. Dr Sishira suffered miscarriage and after surgery was shifted to a private hospital in Mangaluru," district unit of Karnataka State Government Medical Officers Association informed in its complaint submitted to Uppinangady police.