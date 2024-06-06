Medical officer suspended following sexual harassment, misconduct complaint

Bengaluru: The state health commissioner on Tuesday suspended Dr Robert Rebello on account of complaints of dereliction of duty and sexual harassment raised against him.
This move comes five days after the Udupi district deputy commissioner Dr K Vidya Kumari issued an order relieving the administrative medical officer from his service, following complaints by the general public and his colleagues, regarding his misconduct. He also allegedly harassed his colleagues with false allegations and refused dialysis services to poor patients, according to a complaint raised with the health minister on May 15.
A report issued on May 27 following an investigation and enquiry conducted by Udupi district health officials detailed that the hospital authorities had failed to maintain the premises, with open drains and overgrowth of pupae and larvae in waste water becoming breeding grounds for mosquitoes. They also noted that four dialysis machines in the hospital were unused, leading to patients complaining against the doctors. Additionally, on May 30, a woman medical officer from the hospital registered a complaint with the Kundapur police alleging that Dr Rebello had mentally and sexually harassed her, following which, the police registered an FIR against him under sections 354, 354A, 504, 506, and 509 of the IPC.
Cognisant of these complaints, Health Commissioner D Randeep, in his order dated June 4, noted that Dr Rebello has been suspended from government services pending enquiry with immediate effect.
Published 06 June 2024, 00:36 IST