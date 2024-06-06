Medical officer suspended following sexual harassment, misconduct complaint

A report issued on May 27 following an investigation and enquiry conducted by Udupi district health officials detailed that the hospital authorities had failed to maintain the premises, with open drains and overgrowth of pupae and larvae in waste water becoming breeding grounds for mosquitoes. They also noted that four dialysis machines in the hospital were unused, leading to patients complaining against the doctors. Additionally, on May 30, a woman medical officer from the hospital registered a complaint with the Kundapur police alleging that Dr Rebello had mentally and sexually harassed her, following which, the police registered an FIR against him under sections 354, 354A, 504, 506, and 509 of the IPC.