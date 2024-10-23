Meet CP Yogeshwar: The 'Sainika' fighting his next battle

On several occasions, Yogeshwar has responded to criticism by stating that Channapatna was more important than his party affiliation. Yogeeshwar has the Garkalli and Kanva lift irrigation projects to his credit, giving him huge popularity. The projects helped fill several tanks in the region.

After graduating from the VV Puram College in 1986, Yogeshwar chose a career in Sandalwood -- from a supporting role in Ravichandran’s cult classic 'Ranadheera' (1988) to playing the hero in the 2002 hit 'Sainika'.

Politics was Yogeshwar's next job, which started with a his maiden win in Channapatna as an independent in 1999. Next, he won on a Congress ticket in the 2004 and 2008 Assembly polls.