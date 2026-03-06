Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Meeting between contractors and CM Siddaramaiah will be arranged soon: D K Shivakumar

He said, 'Our government introduced the guarantee scheme to help people reeling under price rise, spending approximately Rs 52,000 crore annually on it.'
Last Updated : 06 March 2026, 16:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 March 2026, 16:05 IST
India NewsKarnatakaD K ShivakumarSiddaramaiah

Follow us on :

Follow Us