<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/karnataka-india">Karnataka</a> Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> on Friday assured the Contractors Association that he and PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi would facilitate a meeting with the CM to resolve their issues. </p><p>Addressing members of the Karnataka State Contractors' Association who were protesting at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Friday, demanding the release of pending bills, the DCM said, “Minister Satish Jarkiholi and I will together arrange a meeting of contractors with the Chief Minister during this session. We must all come together to find a solution to your problems."</p>.Karnataka: Contractors plan protest on budget day over pending bills .<p>"Contractors are helping the state too. We are aware that you brought our government to power. It is not our intention to withhold the payment. I have been watching your president Manjunath, who gives different sets of statements to the media once every three months. You all should get him a seat in the Legislative Assembly or the Legislative Council. Just as representation is given in the Council to teachers, graduates, and those from the cinema and arts sectors, a seat must be given to contractors as well. That could help resolve your problems. A way must be found for this," he said.</p><p>"There are pending bills of around Rs 13,000 crore in my department, Rs 3,000 crore in Boseraju's department, totalling to about Rs 37,000 crore. We know your pain. Six months before the elections, I had warned you not to take up any contract work in departments where there is no money. Yediyurappa and Bommai kept awarding contracts whether or not there were funds. You took up that work and now you are suffering. This needs to be resolved. We need to find bonds worth around Rs 50,000 crore or some other way. Only then will this problem be solved."</p><p>"Our government introduced the guarantee scheme to help people reeling under price rise, spending approximately Rs 52,000 crore annually on it. In spite of it, we are presenting a good budget for the state. Today, the Chief Minister presented a balanced budget," he said.</p>