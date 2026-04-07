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Food and Civil Supplies Minister to hold meeting to discuss LPG crisis

After hearing the grievances of the auto drivers' associations, Muniyappa admitted that they are in distress.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 00:03 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 00:03 IST
India NewsKarnatakaLPGGas supplyKH Muniyappa

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