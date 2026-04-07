<p>Bengaluru: Amid auto LPG shortage across the state, Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa on Monday said he would hold a meeting on April 10 (Friday) to resolve the crisis. </p>.<p>Representatives of private oil companies, union government officials, Indian Oil Corporation coordinators, police and senior state government officials would take part in the meeting, he added. </p>.<p>After hearing the grievances of the auto drivers' associations, Muniyappa admitted that they are in distress. </p>.LPG crisis will be ‘partially resolved’ with 20% allotment to Karnataka, says Food and Civil Supplies Minister Muniyappa.<p>"Around 3,000 auto LPG cylinders are being supplied by the central government daily. But the private suppliers have increased the price. This is causing inconvenience to auto drivers," Muniyappa said. </p>.<p>"The energy or fuel crisis is there across the world. If the Centre had planned to get the energy supplies from Russia a month in advance, this situation would not have arisen," he said. </p>