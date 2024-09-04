Meeting to discuss Pilikul Utsava on September 11 in Bengaluru

Mangaluru: A state- level meeting of officials will be held in Bengaluru on September 11 under the chairmanship of Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader to discuss the plans for the Pilikul Utsava or Tulunadotsava at Pilikula Nisargadhama, said MLC Manjunath Bhandary.

"I have asked Dakshina Kannada DC Mullai Muhilan MP to come out with a plan for Pilikul Utsava, so that approvals can be sought at the meeting. The festival will be held from November 14 to 18 along with Pilikula Kambala to give a boost to tourism" he said.

He stressed the need to make Pilikula Nisargadhama lively with different activities in order to utilise all facilities at the Pilikula.

“There is a need to take up the activities by involving various departments like Kannada and culture, Youth empowerment and Sports, Science and Technology, Agriculture, Forest. All officials should work in coordination,” he added.