Mega Lok Adalat tomorrow

Virajpet: According to directions from the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority, the cases pending in courts will be amicably disposed of during the Mega Lok Adalat, Second Additional and Sessions Judge S Sujatha said.
"The Mega Lok Adalat will be organised on December 9 from 10.30 am onwards," Judge Sujatha said. She also sought the co-operation of all advocates to dispose of the pending cases at the preparatory meeting organised by the Taluk Legal Services Authority at the Bar Association Hall here recently.
Principal Civil Judge and JMFC Santhosha Kotari said the cases should be disposed of after amicable settlement between the warring groups. Virajpet Advocates' Association president K G Appanna, presiding over the programme, assured that the Association will extend full co-operation in the amicable settlement of cases at the Mega Adalat.
Additional Civil Judge and JMFC Pradip Potadar, senior advocates N G Kamath, K N Vishwanath, M K Dinesh, D C Dhruv Kumar and Ranjith Kumar also addressed the gathering.